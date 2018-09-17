Local awarded in arts exhibition

HUNTINGTON,W.Va. — For the Tri-State Arts Association 2018 Biennial Exhibition September 15 – October 21, at the Huntington Museum of Art, Jurors Thorney Lieberman from Charleston, W.Va., and Eileen McConkey, Morrow, Ohio, selected 71 artworks from 155 total entries (81 artists) from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

The diverse show features artworks, including painting (watercolor, oil, acrylic), photography, pottery, mixed media, pen and ink, fused glass, fiber and felted wool projects.

In a reception Sunday, the following awards were announced by exhibition chairperson Libby Varner: Best of Show: Jessica Malone of Gallipolis, First Place Chris Krupinski, Hurricane W.Va., second place Don McDowell of Huntington, and third place Laura Moul of Milton, W.Va. Additionally six merit awards were given out to J. Bird Cremeans, Pam DeCamp, Joy Duffy, Leona Mackey, Maurice Mufson, and Patty Wolford.

