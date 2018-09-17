Garden Club officers installed

Officers for the Gallipolis Garden Club were installed at their September meeting. Shown left to right are Cathy Byrnes, treasurer;, Marti Yeoman, secretary; Phyllis Mason, vice-president and Carolyn Berry, president. Members look forward to a year of programs on the topics of Plant Today for Growth Tomorrow.

