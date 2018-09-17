BHCC surgical tech students graduate

RIO GRANDE — The Buckeye Hills Career Center held the graduation for the certificate program in the school of Surgical Technology for 2018 on September 23 with Dr. Alice Dachowski, MD, as the guest speaker.

The school began in 1999 and this will make the eighteenth graduating class.

The school of Surgical Technology prepares the student in theory and application of sterile and aseptic technique and combines knowledge of human anatomy, surgical procedures and implementation of instruments and techniques to facilitate a physician in performing invasive therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

The class for 2019 begins on September 18, 2018