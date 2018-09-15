Rio hosts annual ‘Employee and Family Picnic’

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College faculty and staff spend long hours to providing students with high quality education. To give these employees a chance to relax, Rio hosted its annual Employee and Family Picnic. The event coincides with Founders’ Day, which celebrates Rio’s heritage and all of the employees, students and alumni who are part of the institution’s history. Interim President Dr. Catherine Clark said she enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy time away from the office with employees and their families.

“This picnic is a wonderful event that gives us the opportunity to enjoy one other’s company outside of the office,” Clark said. “Our employees go above and beyond to further Rio’s success. I can’t thank them enough for all that they do for our students and for one another.”

A tradition at the picnic is to recognize Rio’s new employees and those marking milestone years of service at the institution. Director of Human Resources Chris Nourse said the 23 employees earning milestone years ranged between 5 to 40 years, totaling nearly 400 years combined, and Rio welcomed 16 new full-time employees hired within the last year. He said the annual picnic began as a way to thank all employees for their service to Rio.

“We are grateful to our employees who work hard for Rio every day and their dedication to our students,” Nourse said. “This is a chance to take a break from our normal work day responsibilities and celebrate the work we do for Rio with our colleagues and family.”

Events at the picnic included door prize drawings donated by local businesses. Nourse said he is also grateful for the area businesses who support Rio and to his fellow planning committee members, Amanda Ehman, Brandon Bias, Michelle Kennedy, Taylor Noel, Jenny Henchey and Lori Taylor for making the picnic a success.

