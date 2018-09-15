Elks donate to UMC food pantry

The food pantry at Grace United Methodist Church began in 2002 when the church youth pushed grocery carts up and down a section of Second Avenue asking for food donations. Thanks to continued food collections and donations from our community, the food pantry has grown to be able to serve over 100 families monthly. The Grace UMC food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday and Tuesday. Fred Bryant, Secretary, Gallipolis Elks, presented a $500 check to Pastor Ray Kane to help support the food pantry. The donation from the Gallipolis Elks was made possible by a grant from the Elks National Foundation.

