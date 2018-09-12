Medal recipient, Gallia resident tour ship

NORFOLK, Va. — Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient of the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, Ron Wroblewski (Gallipolis resident) and friends toured the U.S. Navy ship ‘Hershel Woody Williams’ on September 5 at Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia.

Woody, his family, Ron and friends attended the christening of the ship last October in San Diego, California.

The decision to name the “USNS Hershel Woody Williams” came about after Ron Wroblewski suggested that a US Navy ship should be named in Woody’s honor.

Wroblewski reportedly spent 18 years setting up at events, contacting individuals and veterans’ organizations nationwide encouraging them to submit resolutions, letters and petition signatures. In all Wroblewski collected over 70,000 petition signatures from 49 states.

Gallipolis resident Ron Wroblewski and Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams toured USNS Hershel Woody Williams.

Ship named in recipient’s honor