Garden Club presents on nature preserve

GALLIPOLIS — Maxie Oliver presented the program for the August meeting of the Gallipolis Garden Club on the topic of Wahkeena Nature Preserve.

The 150 acre area managed by Fairfield County Parks for the Ohio History Connection is a living museum and popular outdoor educational classroom and quiet retreat. Oliver explained that the preserve hosts an abundance of plants and animals as well as opportunities for birding and observation of wildlife. Approximately 100 species of birds and 35 species of mammals as well as many types of wildflowers have been identified. Visitors can an enjoy seasonal self-guided trips along the two trails. The Gallipolis Garden Club has been an annual supporter of the reserve and plan a trip soon.

The September meeting of the Club will be September 13 with an open meeting for anyone interested in gardening or perhaps knowing more about the club. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church. Questions regarding this meeting or club membership should be directed to Club President Susie Williams.

Maxie Oliver presents on the Wahkeena Nature Preserve. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_blanket.jpg Maxie Oliver presents on the Wahkeena Nature Preserve.