Gallipolis in Bloom recently declared Hilliard Lyons on Second Avenue in Gallipolis as having the Best Business Floral Display. From left to right are GIB member Bev Dunkle, Ryan Smith, Lori Young and Bryce Smith of Hilliard Lyons. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/09/web1_37008.jpeg Gallipolis in Bloom recently declared Hilliard Lyons on Second Avenue in Gallipolis as having the Best Business Floral Display. From left to right are GIB member Bev Dunkle, Ryan Smith, Lori Young and Bryce Smith of Hilliard Lyons. Courtesy photo