Compston named Eagle Scout

MCARTHUR — Andrew Compston, 17, a senior at River Valley High School, and member of Troop 5091 in McArthur, was promoted to the highest rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America, in a Court of Honor ceremony held at Faith Lutheran Church, Jackson, on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

Andrew is the son of Kevin and Angela Compston, of Wellston, and an active member with his family at Faith Lutheran Church of Jackson. His promotion to Eagle Scout was celebrated by friends, family, and fellow Boy Scouts during the afternoon ceremony.

On hand to present Andrew with a commendation from the State of Ohio was Speaker of the House Ryan Smith. Additionally, the bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Southern Ohio Synod, Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt, was on hand to witness the event.

Rev. Jeremy Hollingstead, pastor at Faith Lutheran Church, served as project coach for Andrews Eagle Project, Operation Have Faith, which was was well supported by business and community organizations, members of Faith Lutheran Church (where his project was completed), and Troop 5091.