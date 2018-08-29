Emblem Club scholarship recipients

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Emblem Club #199 announces the recipients of the 2018 supreme, state and local Emblem Club scholarships.

Thomas W. Edgar received a $2,000 scholarship from the Supreme Emblem Club. Thomas plans to major in athletic training as a freshman this coming year at Marshall University. He is a recent graduate of River Valley High School. His mother is Emblem Club member, Karen Edgar.

Matthew Moreaux received a $500 scholarship from the Ohio State Association of Emblem Club. Matthew is a graduate of Gallia Academy and will be starting his freshman year at the Ohio University College of Engineering and Technology. His grandmother Kitty Griffith is an Emblem Club member.

Garrett Burns, Madison Burns, Kimberly Edelmann, MiKayla Edelmann, Eric Gillespie, Allison McGhee, Bruce Moreaux, and Olivia Rees each received a $500 scholarship from the local Emblem Club. Emblem Club member, Angela Burns is mother of local scholarship winners Garrett and Madison Burns. They are both attending Marshall University. Garrett is a 2018 Gallia Academy graduate and will be a freshman at Marshall. He plans to get a degree in nursing. He will start the ROTC program in the spring quarter. Madison is a junior and majors in nursing. Kimberly and Mikayla Edelmann, both Emblem Club members, will be sophomores at the University of Rio Grande. Kimberly plans to be a computer science engineer with a minor in graphic design. MiKayla’s major is early childhood education. Eric Gillespie is a junior at Ohio University and is majoring as a systems developer. Eric is the grandson of Emblem Club member, Noretta Gillespie. Member Allison McGhee is majoring in biology as a sophomore at Marshall University. Bruce Moreaux is majoring in landscape architecture, a five-year program at The Ohio State University, where he is in his fourth year. His grandmother is Kitty Griffith, an Emblem Club member. Olivia K. Rees, a member is in her fourth year of the five year civil engineering program at Ohio University.

