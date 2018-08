GALLIA COUNTY — Recipients of the 2018 Gallia County Vietnam Veterans of America #709 Scholarships are 2018 graduates of Gallia Academy Brianna Sanders and Bethany Purdum. Brianna is the daughter of Christopher and DeShawn Sanders and will be attending Capital University, majoring in Business Management. Bethany is the daughter of Christopher and Diane Purdum and will be attending Marshall University, majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonograph.

