Area VVA recognized in growth

The 2018 Vietnam Veterans of America National Membership Growth Award was recently awarded to Gallia Co. Chapter #709. In December 2017, Chapter #709 nearly doubled their membership placing them fourth in the nation in membership growth. District 4 Director of Vietnam Veterans of America, Tom Estes, accepted the award on behalf of #709 at the 2018 national convention in Palm Springs, Ca. Recently Mr. Estes visited the Gallia County chapter where he in turn presented this award to President, Larry Marr and the Chapter #709 membership.

