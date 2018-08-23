4-H holds Wildlife Camp

JACKSON — Area 4-H will be soon holding a Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp.

Boys and girls ages 12 – 18 from across Ohio are invited to attend this unique camp held at the Elizabeth L. Evans Outdoor Education Center, Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp in Jackson. The camp’s location set, in the rocky hills of Southern Ohio, allows campers to explore the sandstone gorges, visit the natural waterfalls and see the ancient hemlock that make up the forest. While they are at the camp, they will also learn about the Native Americans who once lived in and around the numerous rock shelters that can be found on the more than 100 acre property. The camp is being planned and implemented by OSU Extension professionals, partnering with staff from Hocking College, Soil and Water Conservation and Central State University. Both 4-H and non-4-H youth are invited to attend.

The camp will begin with check-in from 6-8p.m. on Friday Sept. 14 and end late morning with check-out on Sunday September 16th at 11 a.m. Supporters say the camp offers an abundance of natural resources and traditional camp activities. During the weekend camp, participants will participate in both STEM centered educational sessions focused around Wildlife Conservation and Forestry and traditional camp activities. Participants will get to try their hand at radio telemetry, wilderness survival, tree climbing, fishing, wildlife and tree identification, hunting and trapping techniques, boating and even some shooting sports activities. During each session there are lots of hands-on activities and the opportunity to learn about careers in natural resources, forestry, wildlife and environmental science.

In addition to all the sessions, participants will get to try some outdoor cooking, see a sawmill and tree felling demonstration, enjoy a campfire and take part in some traditional 4-H evening recreation.

The fee to participate in 4-H Forestry Wildlife Conservation Camp is $35 for the first 40 campers that get registered, thanks to a grant from the Ohio 4-H Foundation. Once those spots have been filled the price will be $77. Only the first 90 registrants will be accepted, and all registrations are due by Sept. 7 or until space limit is met. An event flyer/registration is available on the web at http://gallia.osu.edu. For more information, contact Tracy Winters Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, OSU Extension Gallia County via phone at 740-446-7007 or email at winters.5@osu.edu.

4-H Forestry Wildlife Conservation Camp is sponsored in part by a grant from the Ohio 4-H Foundation. Camp is open to all youth ages 12-18, without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability. Youth do not have to be currently enrolled in the county’s 4-H program to participate. Campers are accepted in the order that registrations are received.

