Harrison received ‘Outstanding of the Day’

Olivia Harrison, a member of Early Birds 4-H Club, recently competed at the Ohio State Fair with her project Global Gourmet. 4-H members had to take a skills test, present their portfolio and answer interview questions. Olivia received an “Outstanding of the Day” rosette.
