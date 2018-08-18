O’Dell named Jaret Rae Boothe Memorial Scholarship receiver

GALLIPOLIS — Allorah O’Dell, daughter of Jeremy and Tammy O’Dell of Gallipolis, was named the 2018 recipient of the Jaret Rae Boothe Memorial Scholarship.

While attending South Gallia High School, she was active in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Leo Lions Club and yearbook. She also took every AP course that was available. Awards she received were the 2018 WSAZ Best of the Class, Scholastic Excellence Award, President’s Award for Educational Excellence and Senior Salute. In addition, O’Dell was valedictorian of the Class of 2018. Allorah plans to attend Marshall University MOVC, majoring in nursing.

The Jaret Rae Boothe Memorial Scholarship was established in spring 2004 in memory of J.R. Boothe who graduated from South Gallia High School as valedictorian of the Class of 1999. Recipients are selected based on GPA, ACT score, personal essay, leadership, service and character.