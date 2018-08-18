Elks Award scholarships

GALLIPOLIS — The Past Exalted Ruler’s Association of Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107 announces the following high school senior graduates have been selected to each receive a $1,000 award to assist them in furthering their education at the college of their choice.

Grace Martin, of Gallipolis, who graduated from Gallia Academy High School, will be attending West Virginia State University to major in psychology and criminal justice. Jenna Burke, of Gallipolis, who graduated from River Valley High School will be attending the University of Kentucky to major in biology. Morgain Little, of Pomeroy, who graduated from Eastern High School, will be attending Kent State Tuscarawas majoring in veterinary technology. Kourtney Lawrence, of Pomeroy, who graduated from Eastern High School, will be attending the University of Rio Grande to major in nursing.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-23.jpg