Fruth Pharmacy donates to PVH program

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy recently made a $5,000 donation to Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) for breast cancer screening programs that will benefit women in the Point Pleasant and surrounding communities.

Each year, during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fruth Pharmacy holds events to help raise funds for Pleasant Valley Hospital’s cancer screening programs.

Fruth Pharmacy will be holding two events this year. For Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Fruth Pharmacy and PVH will host a car show on PVH’s parking lot on September 1. More information about this car show can be located on Fruth Pharmacy’s website and Facebook page.

For October, Fruth, alongside PVH, will sponsor a Mom Prom, to raise funds for breast cancer screening programs. Learn more about this event at your local Fruth Pharmacy or online. You can purchase tickets for this event at any Fruth Pharmacy or the PVH gift shop.

“It is the support of our community,” Lynne Fruth, President of Fruth Pharmacy stated, “that allows us to be able to help fund local screening programs. We are grateful to those community members who come to our events and help us provide monies for these needed programs. Early detection is key to a better outcome.”

If you are a woman over 40 or have a family history of breast cancer, please see your local provider and ask about a mammogram. If you are uninsured or underinsured, please ask about available programs for help.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family owned company. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has 30 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. Fruth Pharmacy will celebrate 66 years in business this November.