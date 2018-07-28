Little Blue Devils gearing for fall season

Here are the 2018 Summer Elks Football League campers. Seventy-two campers participated with seven coaches. Little Blue Devils begin playing Aug. 25.
The 2018 Elks Football Cheerleaders at camp. Twenty-five participated and will be cheering on the Little Blue Devils this fall.
