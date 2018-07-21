Free legal help available for custody cases

OHIO VALLEY — Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) has monies to help low income individuals get legal help to obtain custody.

Assistance is available for those who live in Carroll, Fayette, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, or Vinton counties; Are low income; and Need to get custody of a child in your care.

SEOLS will pay a private attorney to help you choose the papers needed to get custody, fill them out, advise you how to file them with the court, and advise what to do in court. They will also help you if any problems with getting your custody case filed.

The monies are from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Civil Justice Program Fund.

For assistance call 833-288-2936.

Any attorney interested in participating can call or email Jim Daniels, SEOLS Director, at 614-824-2610 or jdaniels@seols.org.