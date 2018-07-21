Students receive degrees at Miami University Spring Commencement

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement exercises Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Millett Hall.

Area graduates include Jessica Cleland of Reedsville, Samantha Cline of Pomeroy and Collen Young of Rutland.

Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio. The university is consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching and is the number one college town according to Forbes.

