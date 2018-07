Student scores over 1,000 AR points

Paige Kemper, a Vinton Elementary fifth grade student, scored over 1,000 Accelerated Reader points this 2017 to 2018 school year. To accomplish this, Paige passed tests on 101 upper level, complex texts with an accuracy rate of 94.7 percent. Accelerated Reader is a computerized reading program that allows students to test over books to earn points for prizes. For her prizes, Paige selected some of her favorite books.

