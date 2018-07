FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Olivia Harrison, member of the Will Power Tumbling Team and the Ohio All-State Team, recently participated in the U.S. Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Olivia received national runner-up in the trampoline synchro competition, fifth place on double-mini and eighth place on rod floor. Olivia brought home three top 10 trophies and four medals. She is coached by Debbie Barber.

Olivia Harrison with her awards from tumbling. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_0713181535.jpg Olivia Harrison with her awards from tumbling. Courtesy photo