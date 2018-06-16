Ladies Auxiliary installs new officers

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 27 recently installed new officers for the 2019-2020 season. From left to right are Jeannie Beaver, chaplain, McKayla Tate, Sergeant-at-arms, Barbara Hill, president, Linsey Ward, first vice, Pennie Peterson, secretary and treasurer, Kay Fennell, second vice. Installing was Past President Debbie Kemper. Not pictured for the E-Board are Judy Payne and Rose Lawson.

