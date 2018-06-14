Phillips 111th Reunion

GALLIA COUNTY — On Sunday, June 3, 2017, Dale Lamphier, widower of Betty Jean Phillips Lamphier, hosted the 111th reunion of the descendants of the George and Maggie Phillips family. Prior to the family’s gathering at the old home place on Smokey Row Road, they joined descendants of the Paul Tope family for the community memorial service held at the White Cemetery Church on White Cemetery Road.

The Phillips family and their friends, while dining on the pot luck buffet for which this group is well-known, spent an afternoon of meeting those new to the gathering, catching up on events of the past year, sharing memories of descendants and years gone by and future plans.

Those Ohioans attending the pot luck and family news included: Connie Zerkle Crocker , Fred Channel, and Leah Sheffer of Urbana; Adam Cail and Tiffe of Cincinnati; David and Sandy Cail of Oakwood; John, Luke and Sue Zerkle of Tipp City; John and Irene (Rose) Warner of Middleport; Manny and Phyllis Payton of Chillicothe; Ann Polichene of Ravena; Mark and Malinda Collins of Galloway; Rodney and Peggy Roberts, and Ruth Kirkland of Gallipolis; Dale, Peg, Kevin and Hadley Lamphier, Shenie Burnett, David Carter, Christine Phillips of Patriot; and Ed, Brittany and Raylon Lamphier of Crown City.

Joining the gathering from out of state were Dave and Shiretta Boggs of Shalimar, Florida.