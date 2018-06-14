Casto wedding

Bidwell — Robert Casto and Kathy Roberts were married June 19 by Rev. Calvin Minnis. Kathy is the daughter of Ray and Jean Roberts and Joanne Wickline. Robert is the son of the late Tracy and Virginia Casto. The bride was given away by her father and her daugther Darci Lopez was the maid of honor. The reception was held at bride and groom’s home in Bidwell. Nate Marcum was the best man. The country wedding was observed with a jean attire worn by bride and groom. The bride and maid of honor carried a bouquet of hydrangeas with baby’s breath and burlap ribbon with a brooch attached on the bride’s bouquet given to her by her daugther. The maid of honor’s bouquet had a brooch that was given to her by her great-grandmother. “His Eye is on the Sparrow” was sung by Minnis. The groom works at GKN and the bride works at the University of Rio Grande.

Bob and Kathy
Courtesy photo