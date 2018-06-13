Steve Evans Country Sausage joins Andretti Autosport Short Track

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andretti Autosport Short Track announces its newest primary associate partner for the 2018 Sprint Car racing season.

Steve Evans Country Sausage will join driver Jarett Andretti and the No. 18 team. The team will continue to compete in over 60 Sprint Car events throughout the country on the USAC National Sprint Car Series and at weekly Sprint Car tracks throughout the Midwest.

Steve Evans Country Sausage was made after Evans found a faded piece of paper with an old recipe for genuine country sausage on it, written by his father, Bob Evans. The recipe dates back to the 1940’s, when Bob Evans made it for his first restaurant.

“Steve Evans Country Sausage has a rich family history,” commented Andretti. “That’s something that I can relate to and connect with. Meeting the people at Steve Evans Country Sausage reminded me of my family. They have a lot of pride to make the best products in the market and we want to do our best on the track each night.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join Andretti Autosport Short Track and Jarett Andretti,” said Steve Evans, founder, Steve Evans Country Sausage. “The Andretti family are great people and Jarett is continuing the family tradition by racing Sprint Cars throughout the country. He is bringing our brand and our story to the millions of Sprint Car fans who are dedicated to this thrilling form of motorsports. We now hope that fans will be dedicated to our country sausage, too. They won’t be disappointed.”

Andretti is the 2014 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of The Year.

The article based upon a press release submitted on behalf of Andretti Autosport Short Track and Steve Evans County Sausage.