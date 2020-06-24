Fredericks celebrate 50th anniversary

Jerry and Diana Frederick will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on June 27, 2020.

In 1970, Rev Okie Cart married Jerry and Diana at Hobson Church, Middleport Ohio. Diana was the daughter of Clarence (Doc) McDaniel and Hilda Pauline (Wise) McDaniel. Jerry Frederick was the son of Norman and Goldie Frederick. Jack Frederick was the best man, Sharon Jean McDaniel was the maid of honor, Tom Spencer and Charles Frecker were ushers, and Dan Hayman provided music.

They were blessed with three children, Brent Allen Frederick, Melissa Ann Jackson, and Brian Keith Frederick; five grandchildren, John Jackson, James Jackson, Sarah Jackson, Meranda Lambert, Cynthia Scarbury; and three great grandchildren, Brayden Scarbury, Carson Scarbury, and Mckinlee Lambert.

The Fredericks reside at 47738 Scout Camp Road, Long Bottom, Ohio 45743, where cards may be sent to them.

Photo and information courtesy of the Frederick family.