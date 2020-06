Archie and Debra Rose of Long Bottom will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on June 21, 2020. The couple was married at Rutland Nazarene Church.

Both Archie and Debra are retired from Eastern Local School District, and are members at Caramel Sutton United Methodist Church in Racine.

They are parents to Tyson (Crystal) Rose and Alison Rose and grandparents to Brayden, Rylan, and Landyn Rose.