Kempers to celebrate 70th anniversary

Gordon and Betty (Chandler) Kemper of Gallipolis will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on July 17.

The Kempers were married on July 17, 1948, by Rev. Clarence E. Shepard.

The couple has one daughter, Kolleta (Richard) Fridley of Middleport. They have two granddaughters, Megan (Aaron) Ihle and Courtney (Phillip) Mayes-Morehead, and one great-grandchild on the way.

Gordon retired from The City of Gallipolis and Betty is retired from Revco Co.

The couple will celebrate at home with family. Cards may be sent to Gordon and Betty Kemper at 556 4th Avenue, Gallipolis, OH 45632.