James Miller

HILLSBORO, Ohio — James “Jim” Miller, 81 of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born May 15, 1934, in Waterloo, Ohio, the son of the late Clinton Foster and Ella Sarah Miller.

Mr. Miller worked as a farmer and rental agent for over 15 years. He was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church in Hillsboro, and hard work and family was a passion of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Clarice (Stewart) Miller, whom he married on March 17, 1954, in Gallipolis; two sons, Rick T. (Nancy) Miller, of Hillsboro, and Tony V. (Janice) Miller, of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Amy Nicole Miller, of Hillsboro, and Christopher Todd (Danielle) Miller and Richard Alan (Andrea Haines) Miller, both of Wilmington; one grandchild, Kyle Miller; and 14 stepgrandchildren; seven siblings, Wilda Wininger, of Glasgow, Ky., Barbara Fields, of Bellefontaine, Dennis (Charlotte) Miller, of Willow Wood, Ronnie (Bertha Mae) Miller, of Willow Wood, Judith (Keith) DeMent, of Canal Winchester, Geraldine (Michael) Foe, of Johnstown, Ohio, and Teddy (Pat) Miller, of New Holland, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Carl Eugene Miller, Faye Thompson and Blaine Miller.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, at Freedom Fellowship Church in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, at Freedom Fellowship Church. Pastor Chris Fannin will officiate. Burial will follow services in Prospect Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 372, Hillsboro, OH 45133, or to the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, P.O. Box 258, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

