Eagles win pair at VA Stadium

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two games, two very similar results.

The Eastern baseball team played a pair of non-conference contests on Friday at VA Memorial Stadium in Ross County, defeating Whiteoak 5-3 before earning a 7-2 extra-innings victory over McClain in the finale.

The Eagles (18-3) and Wildcats completed the first inning of the opener tied at 1-1, as Christian Mattox scored for the Eagles after he led off with a hit by pitch to reach base.

Whiteoak took a 2-1 advantage in the second, as they manufactured one run on two hits and a walk. The Wildcats added an additional run in the third as a one-out double and wild pitch lead to a 3-1 lead.

EHS cut the deficit to 3-2 in their half of the third inning, as Nate Durst reached on an error with one-out and scored when Austin Coleman followed with a RBI-triple.

The Eagles soared to the lead in the fifth, as Mattox, Coleman and Ethen Richmond each provided a hit and run in the inning to propel EHS to a 5-3 advantage.

Whiteoak stranded four base runners over the span of the final two innings, as Eastern closed out the two run victory.

Mattox earned the pitching victory for the Eagles, as he allowed three runs on seven hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Coleman provided two innings of relief without allowing a hit or run, while walking three and striking out three hitters.

Coleman and Josh Brewer led the way on offense with three hits apiece, respectively. Mattox was next with two safeties, while Richmond, Ryan Harbour and Kaleb Hill each finished with one hit to conclude the Eagles totals at the plate.

EHS faced McClain in their second contest of the night, and carried a 2-0 advantage into the fourth inning, before a home run by Pollack tied the contest at 2-all.

The game remained knotted until the eighth inning, as the Eagles manufactured five runs on three hits, three walks and a wild pitch to take a 7-2 advantage. Mattox, Durst, Owen Arix, Isaiah Fish and Preston Thorla each scored a run, as EHS sent nine hitters to the plate in the frame.

McClain failed to produce a base runner in the bottom of the eighth, as Eastern closed out the five-run extra-innings victory.

Fish earned the pitching victory in relief — as he threw just nine pitches in one inning of work — allowing no runs, no hits and striking out one hitter.

Coleman went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits, while striking out eight batters.

Durst and Coleman led EHS at the plate with two hits apiece, respectively. Arix, Hill, Kaleb Honaker and Matthew Blanchard each finished with one safety to conclude the hit totals for Eastern in the finale.

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext 2106.

