City schools kindergarten registration dates

GALLIPOLIS — Kindergarten Registration for the Gallipolis City School District will soon be held.

Green Elementary will hold kindergarten registration respectively on April 9 and April 10. Families can call 740-446-3236 to make an appointment. Washington Elementary will hold registration on April 16 and April 17. Families can call 740-446-3213 for an appointment. Rio Grande Elementary will hold registration on April 30 and May 1. The school can be called at 740-245-5333 for an appointment.

If families cannot attend registration during these dates and times, call the appropriate school to make other arrangements. School officials say it is important that children be registered for kindergarten in order to plan for classes and materials needed for all students.

Parents or guardians must bring their kindergarten-aged child to the registration. Children will be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communications, health and medical issues. Other screenings will be done by observing the child while he or she interacts with other children and the registration team.

A child must be five years of age on or before August 1, 2018 to be eligible to attend kindergarten.

To register, the parent or guardian must bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, record of immunizations, proof of residence (piece of mail, rental agreement, etc.) and Social Security number. If there are custody issues, please bring any court documentation held

The State of Ohio’s immunization requirements for children entering kindergarten in 2017 are as follows: five Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, and Tetanus vaccinations (DPTs), four Polio vaccinations (IPVs) two Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccinations (MMRs) , three Hepatitis B vaccines (HBVs) and two Varicella vaccines.

It is also required by the Gallia County Health Department that each child have a tuberculin (TB) skin test before entering kindergarten.

Children may obtain these immunizations from their doctor or from the Gallia County Health Department, which is located at 499 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. Be sure to take your child’s current immunization record with you.