Health Dept. opens family practice, primary care clinic

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Health Department recently opened a family practice and primary care clinic and is now accepting patients.

According to department information, the department’s Tasha Alvaro, MSN, FNP, as a full-time family nurse practitioner will be heading the clinic’s efforts. The department hopes to improve access to healthcare for the community. The clinic’s hours are held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. One late clinic will be held the second Tuesday of the month, closing at 6 p.m. The clinic will be closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

The department in a written statement says it “strives to serve all people, no matter their ability to pay.” Various insurance plans are accepted and more will be in the future. A price list is available for cash payments.

Appointments are not necessary but may be scheduled online and over phone. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Services offered, but not limited to, include sick and chronic care visits, wellness checks and physicals, ear irrigation, rapid flu and strep testing, abscess incision and drainage, simple suturing and wound care, intramuscular injections, nebulizer treatments, pap smears and women’s health exams, lab work, urine drug screens, TB skin tests, adult and childhood vaccines, birth control and testing for sexual transmitted infections.

According to department information, sliding-scale fees are available for women’s health and reproductive patients who qualify. The clinic aims to provide the discount availability to all primary care and family practice patients eventually. The department is also researching the possibility of starting a Vivitrol treatment program to increase options available for the treatment patients attempting to overcome addiction issues.

Family nurse practitioners are registered nurses with clinical training and specialized education focused in family practice. They have gone through more training in both classes and clinical surroundings. They can serve as primary care providers under a physician, and like family doctors, may work with patients and medical professionals to diagnose illnesses and more.

