Rio announces Gallia Dean’s Honor, Merit lists

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College recently announced the students who have been recognized for the Fall 2017 Deans’ Honor and Merit Lists.

The Deans’ Honor list recognizes students who have achieved outstanding academic success by earning a 3.75 GPA or higher for the fall 2017 term. The students from the Gallia County area receiving this honor for fall 2017 are:

Nickole Beaver, Matthew Blair, Ginger Boyer, Andrew Brown, Devan Brown, Mark Brown Jr., Makenzie Brumfield, Jaymee Cremeens, Mikayla Edelmann, Tristan Eggers, Lisa Ehman-Chapman, Keri Foster, Michael Francis, Rizza Garrett, Samantha Graham, Morgan Greenlee,Marah Hager, Hannah Hawley, Megan Hornsby, Andrea Houck, Logan Hunt, Jolie Jarrett, Deanna Kille, Emma Lyles, Jaykob Mabe, Justin May, Alexandra Maynard, Taylor McIlwain, Candace McNeal, Andrew Miller, Elisabeth Moffett, Sarah Moffett, Erin Morgan,Samantha Nance, Tyanna Petty, Chasity Price, Jennifer Robertson, Ashlee Saunders, Michele Shepherd, McKenzie Siders, Morgan Siders, Brett Sisson, Kayla Smith, Shamra Taylor, Rosina Tirpak-Wachs, Jordan Walker, Jody Ward, Natalie Wilcoxon, Jenna Wood and Alexis Wothe.

The Merit List honors students who have earned a 3.5-3.74 GPA for the fall 2017 term. The students being recognized from the Gallia County area for fall 2017 are: Maggie Bostic, Hayley Brown, Kayla Buttrey, Cody Call, Clarissa Coldren, Mackennah Cole, Victoria Counts, Stephany Davies, Aaliyah Davison, Nicholas Denbow, Elizabeth Dyer, Bradyn Eblin, Trinity Eggers, Jacob Faro, Joshua Faro, Mackenzie Frum, Stacy Hall, Joseph Hamilton, Ashton Hogan, Rebecca Houck, Keri Johnson, Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft, Belinda Keys, Hannah Kinney, Paige Kiser, Isaiah Lester, Dekota Metzler, Robert Miller, Cierra Nease, Carly Shriver, Ciara Small, Cayla Spaun, Brianna Stout, Ryan Vallee, Ashton Webb, Nichole Webb, Corinne Williams, Natalie Williams, Jessica Willis and James Yongue.