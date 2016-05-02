Give blood during Trauma Awareness Month

In Mason County: May 20, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wahama High School, Route 62 North No 1 Falcon Drive, PO Box 348.

OHIO VALLEY — During Trauma Awareness Month in May, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood and help ensure a sufficient supply for patient emergencies.

Dennis Weidner knows how critical blood products are in trauma situations. In 1996, part of his left leg was amputated following a farming accident.

“Through the surgeries, I received 13 units of blood,” he said.

Weidner now gives blood as often as he can.

Donors of all blood types are needed this May. Every day, the Red Cross must collect approximately 14,000 blood donations to meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions.

To donate blood simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

You can also schedule your appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can then also visit redcrossblood.org/cedarfair to enter to win one of two grand prize packages for four to Knott’s Berry Farm in California or Cedar Point in Ohio.

Staff Report