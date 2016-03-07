Expo highlights area attractions

The eighth annual Southeast Ohio Tourism and Business Expo was Saturday at the University of Rio Grande’s Lynne Center. The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partnered with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to highlight area attractions, celebrations and businesses of the region. Here, the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is longest running of its kind and is conducted every fall.

The eighth annual Southeast Ohio Tourism and Business Expo was Saturday at the University of Rio Grande’s Lynne Center. The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partnered with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to highlight area attractions, celebrations and businesses of the region. Here, the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is longest running of its kind and is conducted every fall. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/03/web1_DSC_0816.jpg The eighth annual Southeast Ohio Tourism and Business Expo was Saturday at the University of Rio Grande’s Lynne Center. The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau partnered with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce to highlight area attractions, celebrations and businesses of the region. Here, the Emancipation Celebration Day Committee speaks with a visitor. The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration is longest running of its kind and is conducted every fall. Dean Wright | Daily Tribune