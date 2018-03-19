GIB prepares for growing season

GALLIPOLIS — With spring approaching and another growing season coming, Gallipolis in Bloom is preparing for some new changes and focusing on what it does best.

According to GIB Volunteer Coordinator Kim Canaday, Gallipolis in Bloom will not be competing in the national America in Bloom competition this year. The organization is seeking new leadership and encourages youth to join and steer GIB’s efforts in new directions. The group will likely hold its annual Planting Day April 28 with its donation letter to soon be sent to area supporters.

America in Bloom is an organization based out of Columbus, Ohio, that encourages beautification of towns nationally. It is also part of Communities in Bloom, an international organization.

“We’ve been one of two organizations competing that have returned perhaps the longest in consecutive years (for Gallipolis’ competition category),” said Canaday. “We can still compete in the future. This year we’ll be focusing on lots of flowers and things like our pollinator and community garden.”

Gallipolis in Bloom in the past has scored best in its floral displays and heritage projects in relation to the history of the town as part of the America in Bloom competition.

GIB has taken home many awards over the years as part of its returning participation in America in Bloom. Because of its continued success, it competes in the Circle of Champions, a category reserved for successful returning communities. Of 39 other competing cities in the U.S., GIB has walked home as champs twice over the last two years in its population category. The group also had special nominations in Best Floral Displays, even against settlements with far larger populations. GIB also had a special nomination in Best Program for Engaging Children in past years.

“Gallipolis in Bloom started as people who wanted to make the area beautiful and we’re going to continue to do that,” said Canaday. “We’re still deciding what kind of flowers we want to plant this year as we always need to be careful with our budget”

Canaday said the organization has been careful with plants throughout its seasons such as Elephant Ears, preparing them for winter and replanting again in the spring in order to not waste what it has.

For those seeking to become involved, Gallipolis in Bloom can be contacted at its Facebook page.

A group of volunteers plants an elephant ear in a ground container at the corner of Second Avenue and Court Street in Gallipolis City Park.