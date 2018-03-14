Health Recovery Services moves locations

GALLIPOLIS — Health Recovery Services recently moved to a new outpatient location at 45 Olive Street in Gallipolis and will be hosting an open house on April 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.

According to Samantha Foose, clinical supervisor, the facility works with alcohol and substance abuse clients through Gallia drug courts among some of its efforts in leading those clients back to healthy life decisions. HRS has long been a part of the Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery coalition and its opioid epidemic fighting efforts.

HRS is considered a nonprofit entity and Gallia services were once housed in the old Woodland Center building on Ohio 160 before moving to its current location. Foose said part of the reason for the move is the Gallia clinic is continuing to expand its services.

“We provide assessments,” said Foose,” and we provide individual counseling. We provide group therapy and we currently have a matrix group and a women’s group. We have a living in-balance group and others.”

The organization assists clients in building symptom management techniques along with increasing chemical dependency awareness. First formed in 1975 in Athens, the organization receives part of its funding through the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services and serves southeastern Ohio with locations in Albany, Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson County, Meigs County, Nelsonville and Hocking County.

Gallia utilizes a community reinforcement approach as its base for outpatient services. It addresses substance abuse issues through evidence-based research and attempts to approach “environmental factors that impact and reinforce substance using behavior,” according HRS information. Positive reinforcement is meant to assist clients in combating negative triggers which may lead to substance abuse choices.

“Now that we have a larger office we want to expand services to help people get their lives back together and are excited to be a bit more centrally located,” said Foose.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

