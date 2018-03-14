Smith named Small Business Advocate of Year

CLEVELAND — Members of the Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP) and its small business division, the Council of Smaller Enterprises (COSE), selected Ohio Representative Ryan Smith as a recipient of the 201 7 Small Business Advocate of the Year Award.

Representative Smith played an important role GCP/COSE felt in ensuring proposed modifications to Ohio’s tax structure were averted in 2017 that would have shifted the state tax burden to other businesses . The representative serves as chairman of the Ohio House Finance Committee. The committee accepted a substitute version of the state’s biennial budget bill last year, removing potentially harmful proposed tax provisions.

GCP/COSE member and advocacy leader Tim Opsitnick of Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) lauded the representative’s actions on behalf of the small business community.

“We are appreciative of Representative S mith and his colleagues’ leadership, ensuring Ohio’s tax burden was not shifted from one group of businesses to another,” said Opsitnick . “Predictable, competitive tax policy that boosts economic development in our state is essential, especially for a small business, to plan and grow long-term.”

The award was presented in Columbus during COSE Day at the Capitol , an annual event that connects the northeast Ohio small business community with state policymakers

Representative Smith said he was appreciative of the recognition from GCP /COSE . “It is an honor to be recognized by the Greater Cleveland Partnership and Council of Smaller Enterprises,” Smith said. “ I look forward to continued work with leaders in the business community in developing effective public policy that encourages growth and provides further opportunities for small businesses to serve their communities.”

State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) receiving his award from Tim Opsitnick of Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Rep-Ryan-Smith-Tim-Opsitnick.jpg State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) receiving his award from Tim Opsitnick of Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. Courtesy photo