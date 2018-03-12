‘Carnival of Hope’ approaches

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery gathered in the French 500 room at Holzer Medical Center Monday to discuss a variety of topics including the coalition’s approaching addiction and substance abuse awareness fair, the Carnival of Hope.

Coalition members have mulled over ideas for the event since February and plans are beginning to solidify. The event is geared towards school age students between the ages of eighth grade to senior year as coalition members feel these are the most impressionable ages where teens may begin to experiment with substances. The event is tentatively scheduled for April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gallipolis City Park and the public is welcome to attend.

Organizations from all walks of life are anticipated to be present, compromised of faith-based organizations, area law enforcement, government, healthcare, civic organizations, student leadership and more. Hotdogs will be served along with music provided by area DJ “Rockin’ Reggie.” Scavenger hunts have been discussed to attract youth as well as carnival wheels challenging visitors knowledge of substance abuse, among other topics.

“We really like having the kids involved because they’re the next generation of leaders, you know,” said CPR Treasurer and event organizer Marvin Vanderberg. “We’re here to offer advice where we can, but the choice is up to them and we hope they make the right one.”

The CPR coalition consists of area nonprofits such as God’s Hands at Work, the Field of Hope Community Campus, as well as behavioral health organizations such as Wing Haven, Health Recovery Services, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, Gallipolis Neighborhood Watch, Holzer Health System, Gallipolis City Commission, the Gallia County Health Department and more. With the goal of fighting drug abuse in Gallia, the group commonly meets the second Monday of the month at noon in various rooms at Holzer Medical Center. The group can be reached at its Facebook page.

Contact Vanderberg at Longshot0181@msn.com for more information, to share ideas or to become involved with the coming event.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

Gallia CPR gathers every second Monday at noon, typically in the Holzer Medical Center’s French 500 room. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_0312181206.jpg Gallia CPR gathers every second Monday at noon, typically in the Holzer Medical Center’s French 500 room. Dean Wright | OVP