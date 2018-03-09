Gallia February indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met in February and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Timber M. Goelling, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Nathan S. Halley, 32, of Crown City, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Jeffrey H. Seaman, 44, of Mason, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Melinda J. Wells, 30, of Greenfield, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jessica D. Smoot, 26, of Proctorville, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Jacob D. Smiley, 23, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the third-degree. Kaveus F. Penick, 21, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Aaron D. Birtcher, 47, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Timothy D. Bainter, Sr., 47, of Gallipolis, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. Daniel F. Belcher, 40, of Xenia, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Chad E. Brown, 37, of Pomeroy, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Ernest W. Witherspoon, 51, of Gallipolis, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Savannah C. Coleman, 27, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Marijuana, a felony of the fifth-degree. Natasha L. Hammock, 40, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Steven E. Miller, 52, of Patriot, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jill S. Pelfrey, 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree.

Jeremy Johnson, 35, of Crown City, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Lona M. Simpson, 35, of Pomeroy, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Kenneth M. Goody, Jr., 38, of Gallipolis, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Lance L. Mooney, 37, of Dayton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Robert M. Waugh, 29, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Daniel W. Craycraft, 41, of Vinton, two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability, felonies of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Donald L. Jacobs, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Tiffany L. Cordell, 32, of Dayton, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Michael L. Cook, 48, of Dayton, two counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree; two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Trafficking in a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, felonies of the fifth-degree. William L. Tribble, Jr., 24, of Oak Hill, four counts of Breaking and Entering, felonies of the fifth-degree; and three counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fifth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

