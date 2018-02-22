Man rescued from Ohio River

GALLIPOLIS —At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Gallipolis Fire Department and Gallipolis Police Department responded to the area of Berger Avenue along the Ohio River after receiving reports of a man in the water.

Once on scene, GPD units were able to rescue the male from the water. According to Chief Jeff Boyer, it appeared the male had been in the water for about 15 minutes.

“If it weren’t for our officers and the neighbors, he wouldn’t have made it. That water is ice cold,” said Boyer.

At the time of the incident, it is unknown as to why he was in the water, or why his vehicle was partially over the bank. He was transported by Gallia County EMS to Holzer ER for treatment. His name had not been released as of press time.

Witnesses at the scene stated they saw the vehicle on the edge of the bank and heard someone calling out for help. Once they saw the man, they called 911 for help. According to these witnesses, the man was over the edge of the bank into the water.

At the time of the incident, the Ohio River at the conjunction with the Kanawha River was just under 38 feet, the action flooding stage. The temperature of the air at the time was around 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

The incident is still under investigation.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

