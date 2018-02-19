As river recedes, more rain in forecast

GALLIA COUNTY — Flood waters are on their way down with more precipitation expected throughout the week.

The Ohio River crested early Monday morning and is expected to continue to recede, at this point.

“The Ohio River at (Gallipolis) crested right around midnight last night and is already coming back down and forecasted to go below the 40 foot flood stage by Wednesday Evening,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Maura Casey. “After that we will level out towards the middle and end of the week right around the 36-37 foot stage with that 40 foot stage being flooded.”

More precipitation is on the radar for the coming week starting around Wednesday and carrying through the weekend.

“It looks like we will be dry until tomorrow night and have some shower activity with a front moving through and really from Wednesday onward we’ll have off and on rain showers that could be heavy at times,” said Casey. “What’s happening right now is similar to what happened last week. The weather pattern has a big frontal boundary draped across the Ohio Valley and it keeps going back and forth. Depending on where that boundary sets up and when disturbances move across it, that’s where we get those upticks in shower activity.”

According to Casey, if that boundary sets up in the mid to upper Ohio River Basin, significant precipitation could be on its way.

“As far as any flood forecasting down the road, it is definitely something we need to keep an eye on. We don’t have any additional flooding after this current flood goes down, but if that band of precipitation sets up over the Ohio Basin, then we could obviously have some more flooding issues,” said Casey. “So while we don’t have any flooding forecasted right now, it’s still on our radar.”

Casey explained that, while the possibility is certainly there for more flooding to occur, they do not have the confidence in the projections and placement of that rain in relation to the basin to forecast more flooding in the area at press time.

Many people visited downtown Gallipolis to see the flood waters.

By Morgan McKinniss

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

