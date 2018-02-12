Success in manufacturing

RIO GRANDE — Buckeye Hills Career Center is a technical institute that seeks to prepare students in high school for careers after graduation. One of the major industries in the area is manufacturing; an area that BHCC prepares students for in several ways.

A previous story in the Gallipolis Daily Tribune focused on their new program on Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Systems, however the center also has two longstanding programs: Computer and Electronic Engineering Technologies (CEET) and welding.

CEET is a hands on program working in numerous electrical fields and digital electronics. Students in the program learn to service and repair devices ranging from home entertainment systems, professional sound systems and mixing boards, industrial electrical technologies including logic controllers and FANUC robotics.

A popular device in the CEET classroom is the Allen Bradley Programmable Logic Controller. The PLC machine can be found in several manufacturing uses requiring automation as well as other places like traffic lights.

“I go much deeper than this, we learn about motors, terminology, user interfaces, wiring, and how to work on PLC’s,” said Instructor Tim Henderson.

“I’m doing it because it’s an easier trade than going to college, I can go straight to a job from this program,” said Vinton High School student Kaleb Booth.

The other class that is popular among students is welding. Students are taught to weld and use several types of welding and metallurgy. Students learn to arc, gas, tungsten inert gas (TIG), and metal inert gas (MIG) welding to manipulate different metals.

“It’s welding skills, fabrication, a lot of fab work, layout work, all facets of welding,” said Instructor Randy Simmering.

Students also have the chance to learn to operate an automated plasma cutter. When they leave the program, they have the chance to earn the entry level welder certification through the American Welding Society and are qualified to start work in numerous fields welding and metal working.

“It’s something I always wanted to learn to do, and this is the best opportunity for me to learn how weld,” said Seth Daniels.

To learn more about manufacturing or any program that BHCC offers, visit their website at www.buckeyehills.net or call them at 740-245-5334.

Kaleb Booth (left) and Nick Arden (right) demonstrate some of the electrical properties of a large Tesla Coil by holding a light bulb in its electrical field. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0396.jpg Kaleb Booth (left) and Nick Arden (right) demonstrate some of the electrical properties of a large Tesla Coil by holding a light bulb in its electrical field. Morgan McKinniss|OVP A welding student practices running beads to develop his control over the welding gun to cleanly join two pieces together. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0467.jpg A welding student practices running beads to develop his control over the welding gun to cleanly join two pieces together. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Buckeye Hills programs preparing local students

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

