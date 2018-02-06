Pursuing a medical career

RIO GRANDE — High school students will soon be able to sign up for courses at Buckeye Hills Career Center for the 2018-19 school year.

Some of the longstanding programs in the Allied Health Academy include Diversified Health Occupations (DHO), Patient Care Technician (PCT), and Medical Office Assistant (MOA).

DHO is the first level of the program, continuing into the second year in PCT. DHO works to develop students’ skills that are applicable to all healthcare workers. Each student takes classes that will teach them anatomy, physiology, human growth and development, basic health and wellness, computer applications in the medical field, fundamentals of nursing, medical terminology and abbreviations, and more.

In the first year program students have the opportunity to earn multiple certifications including CPR and first aid and State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). Students who earn their STNA certification can begin working in medical facilities earning wages over minimum wage while still attending the DHO courses at Buckeye Hills, according to Rebecca Stump, instructor.

“They learn to be an STNA and can be hired right away at more than minimum wage,” said Stump.

Students in the DHO class earn some field experience at local nursing homes doing clinicals before they move on to the PCT courses. PCT is designed to prepare students for continuing education in a medical field. The instruction builds on what they learned in the DHO course as well as algebra and chemistry.

“I’m in this program because I want to further my career and help people,” said Madison Perry, Vinton High School.

As part of the lab work students will have instruction in phlebotomy, the process of drawing blood from a vein, Electrocardiogram (EKG), and basic life support skills. From this program students have the option to enter the medical field working or continue their education after high school.

“I always wanted to help people and I plan to pursue my RN (registered nurse certification),” said Karrington Griffith, Jackson High School.

The third program in the Allied Health Academy prepares students to work in a medical office. Students learn to manage medical computer software, coding and billing, how the insurance system works, as well as some basic medical skills. MOA students have the opportunity to be certified with CPR and first aid, as a nurse aid, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training. By including medical skills alongside the technical skills of billing and coding, students are better prepared and qualified for the workplace once they graduate.

“I am interested in medical stuff and thought it is a good tract to be in,” said Keegan Lambert, Wellston High School.

Students in the MOA program have the chance to earn a national certification from the National Center for Competency Testing, which allows students to apply for college credit at any Ohio public university.

To learn more about the Allied Health Academy and its’ programs visit buckeyehills.net or call 740-245-5334.

Paige Townsend, Karrington Griffith, and Ashley Stater practice phlebotamy during lab hours in the Patient Care Technician course. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0365.jpg Paige Townsend, Karrington Griffith, and Ashley Stater practice phlebotamy during lab hours in the Patient Care Technician course. Morgan McKinniss|OVP Tessa Prater, front, and Keegan Lambert, rear, learn about medical billing and coding as part of the Medical Office Assistant program. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0376.jpg Tessa Prater, front, and Keegan Lambert, rear, learn about medical billing and coding as part of the Medical Office Assistant program. Morgan McKinniss|OVP Members of the Diversified Health Occupations course work towards their STNA certification, a major stepping stone towards employment in the medical field for Buckeye Hills students. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/02/web1_DSC_0441.jpg Members of the Diversified Health Occupations course work towards their STNA certification, a major stepping stone towards employment in the medical field for Buckeye Hills students. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

Local students get head start with programs

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

