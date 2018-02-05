Story time with the Blue Devils

CENTENARY — Gallia Academy High School athletes welcomed the Bossard Memorial Library story time Monday morning.

Members of the basketball team and cheerleading squad read stories to kids as a way to interact with youth and reach out to the community.

“I feel that it is a great way to give back to the community. These kids look up to those athletes on Friday and Saturday nights,” said Athletic Director Adam Clark. “It gives them a way to interact with them.”

Kim Wilcoxen, youth services associate with Bossard, coordinates the weekly story times with children ages three to six. Wilcoxen reached out to Clark to join the athletes as a way to promote community involvement.

“We just wanted to have the chance for these high school players to spend time with the kids and show them the importance of reading and spending time with them,” said Wilcoxen. “It’s important for them to be involved in the community.”

High school students read different books to the kids; including “Dino Basketball,” “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie,” “Basketball Riddle Book,” and “Midnight Madness at the Zoo,” among others.

One student to provide oration of his favorite children’s book was Zach Loveday.

“I think it’s good to get the younger kids involved in everything that’s going on here, get them to know everybody better. I feel like it’s important because knowledge is power,” said Loveday.

Story time meets every Monday at Bossard Library from 10-10:30 a.m. for children ages three to six. Visit bossardlibrary.org for more information about youth services like story time.

