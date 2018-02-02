Gallia January indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Bryan D. McQuaid, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Rape, a felony of the first-degree. Morgan D. Halley, 33, of Gallipolis, three counts of Sexual Battery, felonies of the third-degree; and three counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, felonies of the third-degree.

Michael A. Saunders, 31, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree; five counts of Breaking and Entering, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree. Nancy E. Saunders, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Complicity to Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Complicity to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Chasity A. Reed, 26, of Vinton, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Heather N. Johnson, 38, of Vinton, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Zechariah A. Harris, 34, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Johnathan W. Rayburn, 32, of Gallipolis, two counts of Identity Fraud, felonies of the fifth-degree; and one count of Forgery, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Andrea M. Martin, 33, of Gallipolis, two counts of Complicity to Identity Fraud, felonies of the fifth-degree. Nicholas R. Bailey, 24, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Noah J. Robinette, 33, of Vinton, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third-degree. Hollie D. Marcum, II, 30, of Bidwell, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jason M. Hall, 38, of Waverly, one count of Escape, a felony of the fifth-degree. Richard A. Casto, 52, of Waverly, one count of Complicity to Escape, a felony of the fifth-degree.

David G. McQuaid, 39, of Gallipolis, two counts of Breaking and Entering, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Shestan B. Craycraft, 22, of Gallipolis, two counts of Breaking and Entering, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Laura Burns, 30, of Rush, Kentucky, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Tiffany E. Glover, 34, of Columbus, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. William N. Sigman, 49, of Patriot, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Tesa M. Schoolcraft, 40, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Dominique J. Peck, 25, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. Alfred Cordell, III, 30, of Bidwell, one count of NonSupport of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. Joshua Ashworth, 33, of Gallipolis, one count of NonSupport of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Scott L. Pierce, 51, of Radcliff, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Micha M. Large, 48, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Tyler C. Push, 29, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Cynthia L. Russell, 53, of Bidwell, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Amanda N. Harold, 32, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Travis A. Janey, 26, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

