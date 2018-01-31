Creating ‘the crest’

MERCERVILLE — South Gallia High School students have designed and chosen a new crest.

Students from both the middle and high schools submitted designs and then voted for their favorite to represent their school. According to Teacher Dian Flemming, it is part of an effort to get students involved and invested in the school.

“I know it’s just a simple crest, but so many people are going to see that and it’s going to be impactful and a point of pride,” said Flemming.

The contest created significant excitement among students and teachers, who all participated in choosing the new emblem. Students voted and then a committee of teachers worked to select among the top four entries. Trey Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Mendy Swords, and AJ Addis were all voted into the top four for their work.

“(The top four) all had little things they liked and didn’t like,” said Flemming. “Some of the students looked up other crests and made some revisions.”

Of the top four, Addis and Swords were chosen and merged together, using the best elements of both submissions.

“We liked one really well, but some of the things we didn’t like we took from another one, so we made an award for two of the students where we took a little bit of one and put it on the other and I think we came out with a wonderful school crest,” said Flemming. “When we put the crest up on banners and revealed it to the students, the kids loved it, they flocked to it, the teachers flocked to it.”

To have designed the school crest is something both Swords and Addis are proud to have done.

“I just feel like being involved in something,” said Swords. “It represents the school and what we have here; the sports, the arts, music, and our pride.”

“I hope it would represent the school well,” said Addis. “I think they took the best quality out of both of ours to make it a great one.”

Principal Bray Shamblin is particularly proud of Addis and Swords, and the excitement surrounding the new crest.

“When you talk to their art teacher (Charles) Maxim, he constantly is singing praises about both of their abilities,” said Shamblin. “These are two of our very best, in terms of their artistic ability, in the building.”

According to Shamblin, South Gallia has recently begun an initiative called “South Gallia Vision 20/20 Strategic Plan” in order to enhance school spirit. The new crest is one of several initiatives intended to promote student pride and school spirit.

“I feel like I’ve left a mark on the school,” said Swords.

Other school initiatives will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

The South Gallia Rebels have a new crest to display proudly, as seen here. It is the choice of students and staff, and is the result of the collaboration between two students. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_SGHS-crest.jpg The South Gallia Rebels have a new crest to display proudly, as seen here. It is the choice of students and staff, and is the result of the collaboration between two students. Mendy Swords, left, and AJ Addis both won the contest to design the school crest with their submissions. The school used elements from both to create the final design. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_DSC_0545.jpg Mendy Swords, left, and AJ Addis both won the contest to design the school crest with their submissions. The school used elements from both to create the final design. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

South Gallia students get creative with ‘school spirit’

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.