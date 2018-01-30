Teacher facing sexual battery charge resigns

PATRIOT — A Gallipolis man charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, resigned Monday as a teacher at South Gallia after a criminal complaint surfaced of a reported incident that occurred last year involving one of his former students.

According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Jude Meyers, his last face-to-face meeting with Morgan Halley, 33, was when the Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education decided to place Halley on administrative leave, Jan. 12. The superintendent reportedly delivered Halley’s administrative leave letter.

“His letter of resignation was delivered to us through his attorney and the board took action in a special meeting last Thursday night to accept his resignation,” said Meyers.

Meyers said the board accepted Halley’s resignation and the accused officially left South Gallia employment as of Monday.

Meyers said the board was required and had reported the alleged incident to the Ohio Department of Education for further review. The superintendent previously stated the school system was doing everything it could to respect due process and partner with area law enforcement as its investigation unfolds.

“We’re doing some great things,” said Meyers of the school’s progress through the year. “This doesn’t take away from that and we’re proud of the district and all the things we’ve been able to accomplish. Part of that is dealing with the good and the bad.”

A Gallipolis Municipal Court complaint reports that on or around the date of Dec. 26, 2017, “Morgan D. Halley did engage in sexual conduct with Jane Doe at his home located at … Fifth Avenue, Gallipolis, Gallia County, Ohio. Morgan D. Halley is employed as a teacher at South Gallia High School. Jane Doe (unidentified female victim) attends South Gallia High School and was a student of Morgan D. Halley.”

Halley’s case has since been bound over to the Gallia Court of Common Pleas.

Halley had bond previously set at $15,000 with a 10 percent surety and pleaded not guilty to the charge. According to the Gallia Common Pleas court website, $1,500 was paid to the court, equal to the 10 percent surety cost for Halley to bond out.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

