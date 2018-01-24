GPD officers honored with Life-Saving Award

GALLIPOLIS — Three Gallipolis police officers were honored Tuesday evening at the Gallipolis City Commission meeting with the city’s Life-Saving Award for resuscitating a man last November.

“I think most of you know, the police department tries to respond along with EMS whenever we can to better serve the citizens of the city,” said Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer. “On Nov. 14, Officers (Scott) Adkins, (Shane) Plantz and (Gary) Waldren first responded with EMS to the First Holzer Apartments where a male patient had been heard yelling for help. When officers arrived, they found the resident laying face down in his room beside his bed. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The officers immediately started CPR and continued until EMS arrived and was able to transport (the patient) to (Holzer Medical Center).”

Boyer said he was later contacted by Gallia EMS and told that a paramedic had said that were it not for the officers actions that night, the patient would have likely not survived.

“That being said, I’d like to take a minute to recognize these guys with the Life-Saving Award and a ribbon for their uniform,” said Boyer.

Boyer said Plantz was receiving his second Life-Saving Award and had been with the department for less than five years. Adkins received his second award within 20 years of service. Waldren received his first award and has been with the department for less than two years.

“These guys do it every day,” said Boyer. “They go out (and serve). That being said, I’m kind of stingy with the Life-Saving Awards unfortunately with what we do right now with the heroin overdoses. Last year, we had over 70 overdoses in the city that we responded to and were able to give Narcan and revive them. Out of that, five passed away, but we’ve had 70 overdoses we’ve responded to. I don’t give (the awards) out for that because we’d be here every night or few weeks. Our officers do a good job every day.”

The three patrolmen were greeted with a standing ovation from city officials and area residents.

“I’m going to add for the city, we appreciate you guys and the things that you do for our citizens,” said City Commissioner Mike Fulks. “I think the people in our community ought to be pretty darn proud of our police department.”

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2103, and the Gallipolis Daily Tribune Facebook page.

From left to right stand Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Gallipolis Patrolmen Scott Adkins, Shane Plantz and Gary Waldren. The three patrolmen hold their Life-Saving Awards for efforts in breathing life back into a man who had no pulse, last November. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_PoliceHeroes.jpg From left to right stand Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Gallipolis Patrolmen Scott Adkins, Shane Plantz and Gary Waldren. The three patrolmen hold their Life-Saving Awards for efforts in breathing life back into a man who had no pulse, last November. Dean Wright | OVP